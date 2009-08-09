Carnival in Hawarden

I am delighted to hear that the good people of Hawarden are participating in my birthday celebrations. Indeed the Hawarden Carnival would appear to be the merriest event of the year.
Thanks and compliments are owed in abundance to Mr John Butler, who has produced the attached recording as part of John Butler's "Gladstone - 2009 bicentenary Film Archive Project".
WEG
Sunday, August 9, 2009
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
Wow... Excellent dear, great post!! there is so information on this blog, keep posting like this so that i can come back every day for some new topic...
High fashion Ladies wear Designer
for apparel fairs and for garment exporters
Thanks for sharing...
Dear Mr Gladstone
How lovely to read -on your birthday- of your personal approbation of my work. I did intend today, for my camera and I to go to Liverpool to see the Deputy Mayor place a wreath on your memorial, but inclement Hawarden weather and a touch of the chills precluded that.
My film archive project is almost complete. In due course, all will be deposited at the Wales National Film Library, Aberystwyth.
Should you care to send me an email, I could arrange for you to have a preview of further snippets. You'll find the contemporary interpretations of your legacy and ethos quite enlightening.
Dear Mr Butler
It would be a pleasure to correspond with you. I am much in admiration of your endeavours; it is with sorrow I learn I will not have the opportunity to meet you tomorrow in Liverpool.
WEG
Dear Mr Gladstone
You may wish to take a peek at another of the goings-on in Hawarden during 2009. The "Y-factor" Neighbourhood Watch Initiative. 'Twould appear that 200 years after you arrived with us an, albeit tiny, minority of folk are intent upon burning down neighbourhood schools! To the rescue, introduce, "The Y-factor" a timely reminder that the solution to some of the basic problems in our society today is to harness the basic goodness and irrepressible enthusiasm and resourcefulness of local youth. And a spanking-new, liveried omnibus to get the point cross. You'd have loved it! http://tinyurl.com/yh7nfk6
More on the way...
Best wishes JB
Post a Comment