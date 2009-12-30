- Councillor Gary Millar, of Liverpool City Council, declaims to the crowd assembled in front of my statue in St John's Garden, Liverpool;
- Councillor Hazel Williams, deputy Lord Mayor of Liverpool, prepares to lay a wreath;
- detail of wreath;
- display from bicentenary exhibition in St George's Hall, Liverpool;
- detail from the magnificent statue erected by the good people of Liverpool in my honour.
Wednesday, December 30, 2009
Images from the birthday party
2 comments:
