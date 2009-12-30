Wednesday, December 30, 2009

Images from the birthday party

  • Councillor Gary Millar, of Liverpool City Council, declaims to the crowd assembled in front of my statue in St John's Garden, Liverpool;
  • Councillor Hazel Williams, deputy Lord Mayor of Liverpool, prepares to lay a wreath;
  • detail of wreath;
  • display from bicentenary exhibition in St George's Hall, Liverpool;
  • detail from the magnificent statue erected by the good people of Liverpool in my honour.











