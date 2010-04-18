Midlothian again!

Am I excited? By gum, I am flying over the moon. Not since Midlothian, has a Liberal so captured the mood of the nation as has young Mr Clegg. In the space of just two, he has gained many years in wisdom and gained even more in public stature.
I would say more but my scribe continues to inform me he is far too busy running around after Mr Clegg to spare time to jot down my ancient ramblings. I would merely remind you of the prediction I made a year ago.
If it is not now, it will be soon.
WEG
Sunday, April 18, 2010
